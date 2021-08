IHS Markit's PMI business surveys showed the global economic recovery continuing into July, but the rate of expansion lost momentum for a second month running. Slower growth could be in part linked to supply constraints and further COVID waves from the Delta variant. Firms' backlogs of work consequently rose globally at the fastest rate since 2004 in a sign of supply running behind demand to a worrying extent. Prices consequently rose sharply again, hinting the recent spike in inflationary pressures has yet to peak.