Soak the cashews for about 3 hours then drain them and keep them aside. Soak the quinoa for 3/4 hours by changing the water a couple of times. Rinse repeatedly and toast dry in a pan, then cook in a volume of water equal to double for about 15/20 minutes or until the water is totally absorbed. Switch it to the mixer for a few seconds to break it a little, this will allow the dough to be together more easily. Turn on the oven at 350°F.