Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Gifts Your Teenage Son Will Actually Like

By Shelby Barone
ocmomblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to shopping for any teenager, especially your teenage son, it can be quite a challenge. Since teenagers tend to keep to themselves since it’s that special time in their life where they are trying to figure out what they want in the world, it may be easier to just give them something you think they would like. However, we are here to tell you not to resort to this tactic because we have a list of cool gift ideas that your teenage son will love.

ocmomblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Son#Jewelry#Tiktok#Pinterest Celebrities#Blacklights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Mom Looks under Teenage Son's Bed, Makes Horror Find

Amanda Nighbert, a dietitian and fitness enthusiast, recently had the shock of her life after moving her son's bed and finding something very disgusting hiding under it. As a rule, parents might want to stay away from their children's bedrooms during their teenage years in order to avoid awkward discoveries, but Amanda broke that rule and came face-to-face with a pile of trash.
Kidsthelakewoodscoop.com

When She Discovered Why Her Kids Snuck To The Neighbors, She Began To Cry

[COMMUNICATED] Hinda Ley stood silently in her Jerusalem apartment. The sun beat down mercilessly on her through the small dusty window as she buried her head into her siddur like a child into its mother’s comforting shoulder. Please, Hashem. Help me make a chasunah for Raizel Sara. She’s always been...
Kidskiss951.com

Mom Asks If She’s Wrong For Making Teen Sons Get Up At 10am

Remember the days of sleeping in as late as you wanted as a teenager? After getting up so early for school all week, many moms sympathize with their sleep-deprived teens and let them snooze until they naturally wake up. According to Reddit, one mom on Reddit isn’t having it. She...
RecipesParents Magazine

Grandparents Buy Kids 'Wildly Age Inappropriate Gifts' And This Parent is Over It

Even when grandparents mean well, they might miss the mark with gifts, creating a frustrating situation for all involved. That's exactly what went down recently for a mom on Reddit writing under the handle u/gaggle_of_can_geese. The original poster (OP), who has a 2.5-year-old and a 9-month-old, said she loves her kids' grandparents who are "kind and loving," but "man, do they not understand age-appropriate gifts."
Small BusinessWestport News

She Made Personalized Cards for Her Husband in Prison. Then She Realized Thousands of Prison Wives Would Buy Them.

Danielle Macias never set out to be a stationery designer. Back in 2014, when she started her business, she was working full-time as a medical diagnostic scheduler and supporting her husband José through his 25-year prison sentence. They met as teenagers and married while José was incarcerated in Kern Valley State Prison, in California. Between visits, she wrote him love letters, decorating the envelopes and sheets of paper with simple designs. “I’m a horrible artist,” Danielle, 34, says. Still, a friend with whom she carpooled to the prison caught a glimpse of an envelope Danielle had prepared for José, 35. It was adorned with a cartoon image of a mailbox and the phrase “love letter” in a striking script. She asked Danielle where she had gotten this prison-specific piece of stationery, and Danielle told her she’d made it. She asked Danielle to make something similar for her, and True Blue Stationery was born.
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
Kidssignalscv.com

The most useful gifts for your teens

Nowadays, teenagers live a more sophisticated life. They live in a world of technology, so gadgets and devices are inseparable parts of their life. So are organizational types of equipment that help them when having a busy schedule. So, if you are wondering what to get for your teenager as...
RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

Dad pranks girlfriend with nerve-wracking pictures whenever she asks if their babies are okay

Kenny Deuss, from Antwerp in Belgium, is peak dad in every sense of the term. A true master in the art of dad jokes, the father-of-two has amassed a following of over 166k fans on an Instagram account dedicated to winding his girlfriend up while she is at work and wants to know how their children are doing. Instead of responding to her queries with a standard reply about their kids' wellbeing, Deuss makes things a little more exciting by sending her photoshopped pictures of their daughters, Alix and Aster, in various dangerous, adventurous, and comic situations.
Pet Servicesinsideedition.com

6 Affordable Gifts for the Dog Parents in Your Life

Dogs have been getting extra attention and love this last year, so why stop now? If you're feeling extra kind, treat your pet, or the other pet parents in your life, to some of these fun and affordable toys, supplies and accessories for both you and the pup to enjoy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy