It will be a busy next few days for former LSU stars at the Olympics as Mondo Duplantis and JuVaughn Harrison both qualified for the finals in their respective events. Duplantis, who has been a popular name for the better part of five years, will finally get to represent Sweden in the pole vaulting final on Tuesday while Harrison represented USA in the high jump early Sunday morning, placing seventh in the final. Harrison jumped 2.33 meters, losing out to the gold winners Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar,