Tesla (TSLA) Still a 'Favorite' at Piper Sandler After 10-Q Review
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Piper Sandler announced today that they have reiterated an Overweight rating and $1200 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) following the company's earnings release last week where the company reported record margins while decreasing production costs. The "encouraging results" have prompted Piper Sandler to update the TSLA model.www.streetinsider.com
