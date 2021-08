As Burnside’s “Thunder Over the Island” event draws ever nearer, more pieces of the puzzle are falling into place. Once again, Burnside is holding a big community celebration around Labor Day, with live music, fireworks, and much more. In 2020, it was postponed from the July 4 holiday because of COVID-19 concerns, but organizers liked the early September fit so much, they decided to keep the event in place at the new time of year.