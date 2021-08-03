Cancel
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Beats on Higher Optimizer Revenues - Roth Capital

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen reiterated a Buy rating and $310.00 price target on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) after the company delivered a Q2 beat/better-than-expected Q3 guide. The analyst stated "The beat was driven largely by higher...

www.streetinsider.com

Marketsmodernreaders.com

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

PTGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 117.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
modernreaders.com

FY2023 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.
StreetInsider.com

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) Prices 7.5M Share IPO at $15/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $112.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Immuneering. All of the Class A common stock is being offered by Immuneering. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Immuneering has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) IPO Opens 30% Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) opened for trading at $22.10 after pricing 7,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share, the middle of the expected $16-$18 range.
RetailStreetInsider.com

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) reported Q2 EPS of $0.54, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.42 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion.
modernreaders.com

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.
StreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Upgrades DXC Technology (DXC) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman upgraded DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $50.00 (from $43.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on DXC Technology click here. For more ratings news on DXC Technology click here. Shares of DXC Technology closed...
modernreaders.com

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT) Trading 6.2% Higher

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HVBT) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.73. 49,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,850,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
modernreaders.com

Roth Capital Lowers Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $190.00

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.40.
investing.com

Raytheon Technologies Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - Raytheon (NYSE: RTN ) Technologies reported on Tuesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Raytheon Technologies announced earnings per share of $1.03 on revenue of $15.88B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9291 on revenue of $15.83B. Raytheon Technologies shares are...
StreetInsider.com

Tesla (TSLA) Tops Q2 EPS by 49c, Revenues Beat

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported Q2 EPS of $1.45, $0.49 better than the analyst estimate of $0.96. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.96 billion versus the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Total production was 206,421, versus...
modernreaders.com

Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StreetInsider.com

Intel (INTC) PT Lowered to $60 at Roth Capital After Supply Constraints Lead to Lower Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva lowered the price target on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to $60.00 (from $65.00) while maintaining a Neutral rating after the company reported 2Q21 revenue and EPS above consensus, implying strong demand and a recovery across both client and data center. However, manufacturing supply constraints crimped the recovery which led to lower than expected guidance.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

CGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Jefferies Downgrades BioCryst Pharma (BCRX) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft downgraded BioCryst Pharma (NASDAQ: BCRX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $221.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETSY. Citigroup cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.86.

