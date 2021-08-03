SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Beats on Higher Optimizer Revenues - Roth Capital

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.