NEW: ACLU Sues Dept. of Corrections Over “Continued Incarceration of Inmates Granted Parole”

By GoLocaProv News Team
GoLocalProv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooperating attorneys with the ACLU of Rhode Island on Tuesday filed a habeas corpus petition along with the state's public defender arguing that an inmate is unlawfully being held in prison despite a decision by the R.I. Parole Board to release him on supervised parole. According to the ACLU, this...

www.golocalprov.com

Comments / 0

