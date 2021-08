MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two areas to watch over the next 5 days in the Atlantic as they move slowly to the west. Neither poses a near-term threat to South Florida, but both have the potential to develop and are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. A trough of low pressure over the Central Atlantic is currently producing disorganized showers and storms. It is moving west-northwest and may slowly develop later this weekend or early next week which would put it near the Lesser Antilles. Over the next 48 hours it has a near zero percent chance to develop but that...