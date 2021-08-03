Cancel
ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) PT Raised to $80 at Morgan Stanley

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky raised the price target on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) to $80.00 (from $75.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $84.33 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,495 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.9% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $84,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend; 3.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, or $0.72 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 20, 2021, to stockholders of record...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. VTWRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vantage Towers presently has a consensus rating of Buy.
StocksStreetInsider.com

PJT Partners (PJT) Declares $3 Special Dividend; 4% Yield

PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) declared a special dividend of $3 per share. The dividend will be payable on October 18, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 4, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of October 1, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 4 percent. For a dividend history...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) IPO Opens 30% Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) opened for trading at $22.10 after pricing 7,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share, the middle of the expected $16-$18 range.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IBM (IBM) Declares $1.64 Quarterly Dividend; 4.6% Yield

IBM (NYSE: IBM) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share, or $6.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August 9, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 4.6 percent. For a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,727 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 93,006 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,006 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 14.1% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned about 1.00% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $56,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $219.00

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.75.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

RingCentral (RNG) Internal Metrics Improve in 2Q - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall reiterated an Overweight rating and $390.00 price target on RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) noting key metrics ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Starts (MVST) at Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas initiates coverage on (NASDAQ: MVST) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.91.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $204.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,977,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 969,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ventas were worth $105,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yandex’s (YNDX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on YNDX. New Street Research began coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.75.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) PT Raised to $102 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Cai Von Rumohr raised the price target on Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

