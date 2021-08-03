ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) PT Raised to $80 at Morgan Stanley

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.75.