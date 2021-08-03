ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) PT Raised to $80 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. VTWRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vantage Towers presently has a consensus rating of Buy.
