Helsel-Miles, Jordan Anthony - (1 count) False Imprisonment (F-2) and 1 additional charge

On July 29, 2021, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police took a report from a juvenile male, regarding an indecent exposure that occurred at the Park City Center. The victim reported that around 6:50 pm, he was using the restroom located in the food court area when he encountered an unknown male. The juvenile reported that the suspect pushed open the bathroom stall door and proceeded to pull down his shorts and underwear to expose his genitals to the victim. The suspect initially blocked the juvenile's attempts to leave the stall, but eventually left the bathroom quickly when the juvenile took out his cell phone. Based on the description of the suspect provided by the juvenile and security camera footage, it is believed that the male depicted in the attached photos is the suspect in the incident. Investigators believe the suspect arrived at Park City Center via a Red Rose Transit Bus #2, at approximately 4:40 pm.