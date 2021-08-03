Five big ideas for reinventing IT

Designing for clients is something that takes a design process and knowledge base that is flexible yet accurate for each project to flourish and set itself apart from what has been done in the past. We as designers focus so hard on determining the best for our clients and configuring ideas that exceed the liking of our clients, that we almost forget that we must design for ourselves as well. Here at June DeLugas Interiors, as a part of our firm, we have a beautiful showroom dedicated to the retail side of the business. This allows clients the opportunity to have a look and feel into some upholstery and accessories that they might consider placing in their homes, or for window shoppers to take a minute to configure some ideas for how they would like to update and innovate their homes. With this idea, we would never want clients to stop by and notice a stale look in what our showroom offers. As always, design is renewing itself, whether that is with old becoming new again, or brand-new products revealing trends we have never seen. So, with that we are continuously having to keep with the times and that means we must continuously reinvent our showroom.