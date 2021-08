Masks are required for all attendees and Cinema staff at indoor events, per current Monroe County health and safety guidelines. Join us to learn about IU Cinema! You'll be able to take a seat in our theater and watch trailers for some of the films we'll be showing this semester. We will also have folks around to give tours or you can just pop in to look around—if you look carefully, there may even be a way to win one of our new IU Cinema pins!