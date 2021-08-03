Cancel
Ninety-one-year-old Gene Hackman trending on Twitter for all the right reasons

WBAL Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately, when a Hollywood legend of a certain age trends on Twitter, fans assume the worst -- but thankfully that's not the case with 91-year-old Gene Hackman. The two-time Oscar winner's name began trending on the social media service thanks to a tweet from film historian James L. Neibaur, who posted a picture of the iconic American actor, with a caption reading, "Gene Hackman retired from acting 17 years ago, but had this recent pic taken to show he is alive and well at 91, and living in New Mexico. He goes bike riding every day and remains active and engaged with hobbies, and friends."

