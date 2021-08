I didn’t appreciate snickerdoodle cookies until I was an adult, but now that I know how delicious they are, I can’t get enough! Normally, I’m a chocolate chip kind of girl all the way, but there’s something about the cinnamon sugary taste of snickerdoodles that gets me every time. Plus, they melt in your mouth and are so smooth and buttery, if they’re done right. Needless to say, I was very excited to try out this snickerdoodle zucchini bread.