USC wide receiver Bru McCoy suspended from team activities after domestic violence arrest

USC receiver Bru McCoy has been suspended from team activities following his arrest last month on suspicion of domestic violence, ESPN reported

According to the sports network, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed the football player was taken into custody about 5:30 p.m. July 24 on suspicion of violating California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), which covers domestic violence toward a spouse or other cohabitant, but did not release further details.

McCoy was released on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's jail records.

No criminal charges had been filed against him as of Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, a spokesman said.

"USC does not condone violence of any kind. We are aware of the situation, and USC's Office for Equity, Equal Opportunity, and Title IX is reviewing it," the school said in a statement Monday. "Because of federal student privacy laws, we are unable to share additional information at this time. The student-athlete has been temporarily removed from team activities."

USC's football media guide describes McCoy as "a physical wide receiver with much promise, figures to be an integral part of USC's wideout corps as a sophomore in 2021.''

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 220-pound McCoy caught 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt freshman during the coronavirus-delayed and shortened 2020 season.

McCoy originally signed with USC in December 2018 after a stellar career at Santa Ana's Mater Dei High School and enrolled for the 2019 spring semester.

Several weeks later he transferred to Texas and participated in 2019 spring practice there, then transferred back to USC in the summer of 2019.

McCoy missed the first half of the 2019 season while recovering from an illness.

The Trojans area scheduled to begin practice for the 2021 season Friday.