Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Junction City, KS

Junction City woman deals with long covid in the wake of life-threatening battle with virus

By Lydia Kautz Junction City Union
Junction City Daily Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Snipes caught COVID-19 in December 2020. The otherwise healthy 52-year-old woman was hospitalized for two weeks with COVID-19 and severe pneumonia in both lungs. She nearly died of the virus after being hospitalized around Christmas last year. Snipes still recalls being in the hospital, surrounded by nurses and doctors in full PPE. They asked questions that terrified her.

www.junctioncityunion.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Health
City
Home, KS
Junction City, KS
Government
City
Junction City, KS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Geary County, KS
Junction City, KS
Health
Geary County, KS
Health
Geary County, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxygen#Ppe#Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Jabbed individuals drive the evolution of vax-resistant COVID variants, study says

Another thing so-called conspiracy theorists have been saying all along is that people who decline the experimental jab will be blamed for the proliferation of vax-resistant COVID virus variants … but new peer-reviewed data suggests that it’s the people who received the jab who could be contributing to these viral mutations.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

This Company Will Pay Workers $1,000 to Get a Coronavirus Vaccine. Will More Follow Suit?

Health experts agree that boosted vaccination rates are the best weapon against the new Delta variant. One company is going out of its way to entice workers to get a jab. It's hard to read the news these days without the words "Delta variant" smacking you in the face. But the reality is that the coronavirus pandemic has taken a turn for the worse. Not only are cases up on a national level, but some cities are already beginning to impose mask mandates and other restrictions in an effort to curb the outbreak.
Bullhead City, AZfox10phoenix.com

Bullhead City Police lieutenant dead following COVID-19 battle

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - Police in Bullhead City are remembering one of their own who passed away following a battle against COVID-19. According to a Facebook post made on Aug. 7, Lieutenant Nick Sessions passed away on the night of Aug. 6, following "a prolonged fight against COVID-19 and the complications that followed."
Cambridge, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 93% Effective 6 Months After Second Dose

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is 93-percent effective against the coronavirus six months after people get the second dose. The results released Thursday are based on a recent clinical trial involving 30,000 volunteers in the U.S., but the Cambridge-based company said the highly contagious Delta variant was not prevalent at that time of the study. “We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant.” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. “The vaccines are unbelievable, so...
ScienceForbes

Fully Vaccinated Half As Likely To Catch Delta Covid Variant And Less Likely To Infect Others, Study Finds

People who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine are half as likely to be infected with the delta coronavirus variant than those who have not been vaccinated, according to a new study led by researchers at Imperial College London, though the scientists warned a new vaccine targeting the infectious delta variant may be needed to combat concerns over vaccine efficacy.
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Use City’s COVID-19 Stimulus Funding To Fight Virus Locally

The COV Delta Variant replicates much faster then COV19. This variant of the COVID Virus becomes detectable four days after exposure compared with an average of six days in people contracting the original strain per the CDC. Vaccinated individuals also are testing positive and some develop symptoms but the vast majority are still protected from severe illness and death from COVID 19 per the CDC.
Tallahassee, FLWCTV

In it for the long haul part 3: COVID-19 unit nurse who contracted virus speaks on experience

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At the start of the pandemic in 2020, masks, gloves, gowns and shields were the only barriers between healthcare workers and COVID-19. Thousands of people, in many cases, were literally putting their lives on the line and continue to do so more than a year later. This includes a Tallahassee nurse, who after months of working on her hospital’s COVID-19 unit, contracted the virus.
Public HealthBowling Green Daily News

Local woman released after months-long fight with COVID

After spending weeks near death on hospital beds and even more weeks battling complications in rehab, Michelle Clemmons has finally found her way home. When Clemmons finally left Southern Kentucky Rehabilitation Hospital on Wednesday, she was greeted by a few dozen family members and church friends who cheered on her departure.

Comments / 1

Community Policy