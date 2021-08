The Jonas Brothers have been up to a lot lately, and this time they want a night out with you. The famous trio has officially partnered with Feeding America for a special competition. The winner will get to have dinner with Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas at their favorite restaurant in Los Angeles. The lucky fan will also be flown to the City of Angels, and stay in four-star hotel accommodations. Don’t miss your chance to dine with the JoBros, as they embark on their Remember This tour. The Winner also gets VIP tickets to the show!