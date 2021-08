In a race that was all but decided, Park City native Haley Batten decided to keep pushing. Switzerland’s Jolanda Neff dominated the women’s mountain biking event nearly all race long, taking the lead early in the first lap and never surrendering it after France’s Pauline Ferrand-Prevot’s crash as the two were neck and neck on the first lap. Neff’s fellow countrywomen Sina Frei and Linda Indergrand essentially locked up the other two medal spots on the second lap.