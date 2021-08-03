Cancel
Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah ready for a rest after completing Olympic double-double

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah revealed she had not slept ahead of completing the double double at the Olympics.

The 29-year-old defended her 200m title ahead of Namibia’s Christine Mboma and the USA’s Gabrielle Thomas in Tokyo on Tuesday.

She set a new national record in 21.53 seconds while rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce faded to finish fourth.

It follows her 100m victory on Saturday to ensure she retains both of the titles she won in Rio

“It feels amazing to win two golds again. I have had a rough week. I haven’t slept after the 100m final,” she said. “I really had to pull it out to win the 200m. It’s a new PB and a national record. I am so, so happy.

“Honestly I am so tired, my legs just need some rest. I’ve done so many races in the last few days, but I am very grateful. Oh my god, it’s amazing that I have ever seen this day. That I could complete another double. I can’t believe it.”

Thompson-Herah defended her 100m title on Saturday ahead of Jamaican team-mates Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.

Jackson failed to even make the final on Tuesday while the absence of Dina Asher-Smith only aided Thompson-Herah.

The Brit had been expected to challenge for victory but pulled out after failing to reach the 100m final having suffered a serious hamstring injury in June.

Mboma dropped down to the 200m from the 400m, her favoured event, in July after tests by World Athletics found she had high natural testosterone.

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates winning the 200m. (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

It meant the 18-year-old, and team-mate Beatrice Masilingi who came seventh, fell under the same regulations which stopped double Olympic champion Caster Semenya running in the 800 metres.

“This is my first Olympics. I came here for experience but I did better (than I expected). I am really happy with my performance. I am proud of myself,” she said.

“In the past, every time I ran against the best athletes I felt nervous. But I don’t feel nervous now.

“When I reached the race I lost my nerves and started pushing. I never give up.”

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

British boxer Ben Whittaker REFUSES to wear his silver medal on the podium and stuffs it into his pocket, then relents and reluctantly holds it up as three rivals hug and smile for the cameras with medals around their necks

A British boxer stunned an Olympic audience tonight when he refused point-blank to wear his medal on the podium. Ben Whittaker kept his head down throughout the ceremony and when his name was announced he collected his silver and stuffed it into his pocket as his fellow medallists looked on.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Holly Bradshaw claims Team GB's first EVER medal in the pole vault as Preston-born athlete takes bronze behind Team USA's Katie Nageotte and Russian Olympic Committee competitor Anzhelika Sidorova

After all her lows, Holly Bradshaw soared high into the Tokyo sky and came down an Olympic bronze medallist on Thursday night. It took a 4.85metre vault off her pole, and before that years of hard falls in big championships, but finally she had her happy landing. When it was...
SportsAOL Corp

Elaine Thompson-Herah says Instagram blocked her for posting videos of her historic double-double

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the fastest woman in the world with a fresh Olympic record, was temporarily blocked from Instagram on Tuesday. Thompson-Herah said she lost access to the app after posting videos of her gold medal-winning 100-meter and 200-meter races. It was a repeat "double-double" for the Jamaican runner, adding to 2016 Rio golds in each discipline. She is the first woman to defend both titles at once.

