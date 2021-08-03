Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado doctor keeping athletes safe at the Olympics after going to the games as an athlete herself

Posted by 
9NEWS
9NEWS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPMf8_0bGKNgMZ00

Dr. Christina Yannetsos learned a lot fighting COVID-19 while working at UCHealth emergency medicine here in Colorado and now she's using those skilling at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Has its own challenges as well and protocols,” Yannetsos said.

Japan is in its fourth state of emergency during the Olympics with daily cases in Tokyo nearing 4,000. Keeping athletes safe isn’t an easy job.

“A lot of the precautions we did here [in Colorado] will be in play in Japan at the Olympics,” said Yannetsos.

Yannetsos is a volunteer team doctor for the USA Judo team . She also once competed as an athlete qualifying for her own Olympics until she was injured and had to sit it out.

“Qualified my spot for the 2004 Olympics,” said Yannetsos. “Ended up dislocating and injuring my shoulder during competition and ended up becoming an Olympic alternate instead.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSazj_0bGKNgMZ00

While she went to the Olympics in 2004, she watched someone else compete in her spot. She now works to keep that from happening to other athletes. In Tokyo that includes keeping them safe from COVID-19.

“Now that COVID is prevalent I’m comfortable caring for it,” said Yannetsos. “I think a lot of that will carry over when we travel to the Olympic Games.”

So far more than 190 Olympic-related people including 20 athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 during the Olympics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02g272_0bGKNgMZ00

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Tokyo Olympics

Comments / 0

9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judo#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

British boxer Ben Whittaker REFUSES to wear his silver medal on the podium and stuffs it into his pocket, then relents and reluctantly holds it up as three rivals hug and smile for the cameras with medals around their necks

A British boxer stunned an Olympic audience tonight when he refused point-blank to wear his medal on the podium. Ben Whittaker kept his head down throughout the ceremony and when his name was announced he collected his silver and stuffed it into his pocket as his fellow medallists looked on.
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rory McIlroy: "I realized I never felt so sorry"

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele electrocuted on the way to Tokyo 2020. The American with gold around his neck, the Northern Irishman at the foot of the podium: both try to explain the meaning of the Games to those who have deliberately deserted them. Rory McIlroy, statements. “I have never...
WorldBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Georgia athletes removed from Games after sightseeing trip

Two Georgian silver medallists were told to leave the Olympic Games for taking a sightseeing trip in Tokyo. Leaving the athletes' village for non-Games purposes is against measures designed to protect against Covid-19. Japan has extended a state of emergency in the city following a surge in cases. "We took...
Combat SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. Wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt Was Seconds From Olympic Final. Then This Happened.

First-time Olympian Sarah Hildebrandt was moments from advancing to the gold-medal match in women’s 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Friday. Leading China’s Sun Yanan by 2 points with about 12 seconds left, USA’s Hildebrandt stepped out of bounds, giving a point to her opponent. The clock continued to tick away, with Hildebrandt clinging to a 7-6 lead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy