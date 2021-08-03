Broadway and TV Stars Join Outdoor Dinner and Music Series in Bloomfield

NiCori Studios & Productions in association with the Oakeside Mansion and Frungillo Catering continue the music series: MUSIC AT THE MANSION: “PORCH PERFORMANCES”, which continues with 15 different singers through September 25. Join NiCori Studios & Productions for an evening of dinner and entertainment hosted by Music at the Mansion host, Corinna Sowers Adler that will be safe, socially distant and fun! Meal to include an elegant, boxed dinner by Frungillo Catering including salad, entree, side dish, dessert and coffee. Each night will include a performance by one of New York City/New Jersey’s top Cabaret/ Broadway/TV performers on the large wrap-around porch at Oakeside. All begin with dinner at 7pm with performance to follow. Tickets are $65 per person and include full meal and performance (BYOB).