The Elder Scrolls 6 trailer, news and rumors
The Elder Scrolls 6 is in development and it is coming but when we'll get to see a real reveal for the game, let alone an Elder Scrolls 6 release date, remains a mystery. It's close to 10 years since the Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, first released, and now three years since Elder Scrolls 6's 2018 announcement. Since then, news has been pretty thin on the ground and developer Bethesda Game Studios is currently focussing on its sci-fi RPG epic, Starfield, due in 2022.www.techradar.com
Comments / 0