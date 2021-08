CHESTER – Terry Donovan was appointed by the Board of Selectmen at the end of June as the new Chester town clerk, replacing Rosemary Dalesandro, who served for two years. Donovan is also the animal control officer for Chester, Blandford and Middlefield, and chairman of the Hamilton Library Trustees. Donovan said she first volunteered for the library board nine years ago, after Marianne Sullivan put out a call for trustees. Sullivan has recently come back on the board, she said.