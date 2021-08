The Australian Classification board has posted its rating for Shin Megami Tensei V, which may have revealed an interesting unannounced detail regarding the game. As noticed by Persona Central, Shin Megami Tensei V‘s Australian rating says that it will have “online interactivity”, which of course suggests there may be some online functionality included in the game. Persona Central speculates that it could be something similar to the Streetpass functions for SMT IV: Apocalypse, which allowed players to share demons and items online.