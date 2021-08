It's been two years since Cyntoia Brown-Long walked out of the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville and walked into a life of advocacy. These days, her time is spent traveling with her husband Jamie, fighting human trafficking and filling her Amazon cart with materials for the DIY projects all around her Nashville house. Although she's working hard on behalf of others trapped in exploitative situations and living up to the redemption she fought long and hard for, Brown-Long says she is simply enjoying the little things that come with freedom.