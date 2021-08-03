Sample gallery: The Tamron 35mm F2.8 Di III M1:2 goes to the fair and rodeo

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. Once you’ve drunk from the fountain of Oskar Barnack, it’s hard to turn back. I myself own a few wonderful Leica items, and my main camera is arguably a Leica these days. But you don’t need to do the deep dive for the camera. In fact, the safest way into the world is to develop a love for their lenses. The Rare Camera store right now has a great Leica 35mm f1.4 in M-mount in for sale. It comes with a special lens hood that lets you put a lens cap right over it. But at the same time, this is also one of my personal favorite lenses for the Leica camera system.
