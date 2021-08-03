We’re Only 31 Days Away From The Anniversary Of Denver’s Earliest Snow On Record

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s only early August and we still have several more hot summer days ahead of us in Denver. In fact high temperatures through the weekend and into early next will mostly be in the lower to middle 90s.

But with September right around the corner, it’s always a good time to look back at weather history and make note that in some years, the weather can be extreme as the seasons get ready to change.

Just last year Denver experienced record heat followed by snow and record cold in the same week. After a new all-time September high of 101 degrees on Sept. 5 and a daily record high of 97 degrees on the 6th, we fell to 31 degrees just before midnight on the 8th, making it a new record low for the date. A record low of 31 was also recorded on the 9th and a record low of 35 degrees was observed on the 10th.

The chilly storm brought snow to the mountains and rain across the lower elevations. In Denver that rain turned to snow on the 8th with the official total at DIA hitting one inch. In Boulder and across the foothills, snow totals were in the 4-6 inch range.

The snow in Denver tied for the second earliest recorded since snow records began in 1882. The earliest snow on record totaled 4.2 inches and it fell on Sept. 3, 1961

