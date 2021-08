If it feels like you’ve heard every take on psychedelic music over the last few years and there’s nothing new out there for you, then Spacette’s newest single “Neptune” might be just what you need. The song takes elements of jazzy yacht rock, with its laid-back groove and ample use of soothing sax tones and a flute-led hook, mixing it in with modern production values and a touch of shoegaze guitars. The song, which we’re premiering today, is from the band’s upcoming three-song EP You Don’t Have to Rise to Shine, which is out on August 20 through Breakfast Music Group.