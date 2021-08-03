Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

GCI, YKHC seek $53M grant to extend fiber to Bethel, Alaska

By Light Reading
Light Reading
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHEL, Alaska – Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC), the Tribal health organization for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, and GCI, Alaska's largest telecommunications provider, today announced that they will apply to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) for a $53 million grant to launch a project to extend high-speed, low-latency fiber internet service to Bethel, Alaska. The project, which would be completed in 2024, would bring urban-level 1 gig internet speeds and service to Bethel and other communities along the fiber route and will ultimately transform internet connectivity throughout the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

www.lightreading.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gci#Dutch Harbor#Infrastructure#Gci#Ykhc#Bethel#Ntia#Bethel#Alaskans#Athabascan#Tribes#Terra#Reconnect Program#Aleutian#Intelsat
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past scrutinized

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past misogynistic comments surfaced this week. Richards was chosen last week as the successor to Alex Trebek, but his selection was seen as divisive from the beginning after the show embarked on a broad search that included actors, sports figures, journalists and celebrities.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Three U.S. senators test positive for coronavirus

Three senators announced Thursday that they had tested positive for the coronavirus in a series of breakthrough infections. All three senators said they had been vaccinated. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., a critic of mask mandates on planes and trains, has tested positive, his office said Thursday. A second senator, Angus King, I-Maine, announced later in the day that he had tested positive, as well. And Thursday afternoon, Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., announced that he had the virus.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Texas House Dems end standoff, paving way for election overhaul

A controversial GOP-backed voting bill is one step closer to becoming law after several Texas House Democrats returned to the state capital building on Thursday, ending a more than month-long boycott that brought the legislature to a halt. The state’s lower chamber barely achieved quorum Thursday night with 99 members,...
LawPosted by
CNN

FTC files fresh antitrust complaint seeking to break up Facebook

(CNN) — The Federal Trade Commission renewed its bid to break up Facebook (FB) on Thursday by filing an amended complaint in federal court alleging the tech giant has monopolized social media and harmed competition. The new complaint comes nearly two months after a federal judge tossed out the original...
FAAPosted by
The Hill

FAA calling for $500K in fines against unruly airline passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday said it will be seeking more than $500,000 in fines from 34 passengers for "unruly behavior." "The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed another $531,545 in civil penalties against 34 airline passengers for alleged unruly behavior, bringing the total for 2021 to more than $1 million," the agency said in a press release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy