On July 29, the China Game Industry Report for January-June 2021 was released. From January to June 2021, the number of users in the domestic game market was 667 million, a year-on-year increase of 1.38%, and the growth rate continued to slow. At the same time, in the first half of the year, the actual sales revenue of independently developed games in the overseas market was US$8.468 billion, a year-on-year increase of 11.58%. The overseas revenue of self-developed game products has continued to grow, and it is the general trend for domestic games to “go global” and build a global development pattern. However, the main variables that currently exist are the increasing cost of purchasing overseas markets.