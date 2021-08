The anticipation for Metroid Dread is reaching a fever pitch. A game once rumored 15 years ago is finally coming out in roughly two months. Nintendo’s doing their part to hype up the adventure with their Metroid Dread Reports - which have been showing up on their website roughly twice a month since the announcement. Volume 4 recently went up and with that, came some confirmation of theorized directions for the story. We also got a brand new look at some scenes from the game in a short new trailer called "A Glimpse of Dread." Below you'll find our full breakdown and analysis.