Travel Demand Adds Pressure To Hotel Labor Shortage

There remain plenty of gray areas regarding the labor shortage and what the next act looks like. A recent survey from Joblist found 60 percent of job seekers would not consider working in a bar, restaurant, hotel, or other hospitality industry position for their next job. One of the challenges today is that some 11.1 million people clocked time at restaurants before COVID. The crisis put 5 million sector employees out of a job. While that’s come back of late, there are still roughly 1.1 million fewer workers today than pre-COVID. So is this a new pool? The same? Have expectations reset or been thrown out the window?