Travel Demand Adds Pressure To Hotel Labor Shortage
The increase in demand for hotel rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a double-edged sword for the U.S. hotel industry. While more demand means increased revenue for hotels, the demand in many cases is too much for hotels to handle amid a labor shortage crisis. Higher demand has allowed hotels to raise rates, but higher rates also raise guest expectations, which can be difficult to meet with smaller staffs.www.hospitalitynet.org
