Shop Small from Amex returns for 2021: Get 50% cashback on your Small Business transactions

American Express has been at work for during the pandemic, working to ensure that their cardmember base stays engaged with the brand as well as continues to generate spend on their card accounts. Some of the initiatives that stood out were the Everyday Spend offer which allowed for Platinum and Centurion Cardmembers to get up to INR 27,500/INR 35,000 back when they spent on their Amex at certain brands. In 2020, American Express also launched the Shop Small offer in India, which they worked in two different combinations over the year.