SocGen’s Turnaround Plan on Track as It Ups Revenue Forecast

By Reuters
fxempire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a sign that Chief Executive Frederic Oudea’s turnaround strategy is starting to pay off, Societe Generale now expects revenue to grow in all its businesses this year, including in French retail banking, which had been a weakspot. Under pressure to boost profitability, Oudea has been trying to revive the...

#France#Retail Banking#Bnp Paribas#Global Economy#Socgen#Societe Generale#French#Bnp Paribas#Credit Agricole Sa#Bbva
