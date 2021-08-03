SocGen’s Turnaround Plan on Track as It Ups Revenue Forecast

The stock market closed at a new record yesterday, and the session is worth a second look. Of the four major indexes, it was the S&P 500 that posted the biggest gain: 0.84 percent. This alone stands out to some degree because, for the most part lately, the largest moves on any given day have been in either the Nasdaq-100 or the Russell 2000 (more often the former). It’s been rare to see the kind of broad, diverse advance that we saw Tuesday as 10 of 11 sectors climbed. Apple had the first decent showing since its earnings with a 1.5% bounce, but tech as a group was average. Delta variant headlines weighed on some travel and booking stocks, but airlines managed to squeak out a gain, and economically sensitive cyclical groups like energy, banks, and industrials were the best performers.