Proper, complete, treatment must be the medical goal

I am horrified by the American psychiatric system, and I am a psychiatrist. Today my outrage is inspired by this report outlining the horrific treatment of patients hospitalized at the Psychiatric Institute of Washington (PIW). PIW is a hospital in the District of Columbia, where I live and practice. And I shudder to send my patients there when they are in desperate need of safety from psychiatric emergencies. However, whether it's auditory hallucinations telling them to kill their mother, unrelenting thoughts to kill themselves, or wandering around the streets naked and intoxicated, sometimes there are no other options.