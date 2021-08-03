Cancel
Health

Proper, complete, treatment must be the medical goal

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a decade ago, Dr. Bernard Bahari, MD, treated his patients with ReVia (Naltrexone Hydrochloride) and found that many of them couldn’t afford it. He advised them to cut the pills in half, then in half again. At that point, it became impossible to make a real cut into what was just powder – but the medicine still worked. He asked a local compounding pharmacist in New York to crush some of the 50 mg pills, add a filler, and pack into capsules, each containing 3.0 mg. That was the birth of LDN (Low Dose Naltrexone).

thevoice.us

The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

