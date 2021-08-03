UK 'on your side', Johnson tells Belarus opposition leader

Of the three women who became symbols of the protest movement in Belarus last year, two are now in exile. Svetlana Tichanowskaja and Veronika Zepkalo left the country under pressure from Belarusian authorities and are now in Lithuania and Poland. Maria Kolesnikova, however, resisted the kidnapping in September 2020 by tearing up her passport. She has been in detention ever since. The allegations in the process, which began on Wednesday, are heavy: it is a plot to seize power, the establishment of an extremist organization and the threat to national security. Kolesnikova and her co-accused Maxim Snak face up to twelve years in prison.