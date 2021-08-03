Cancel
UK 'on your side', Johnson tells Belarus opposition leader

By Dan Kitwood
NWI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Tuesday with the Belarusian opposition leader at his office in London, saying the U.K. is “on her side" and committed to supporting human rights in her country. Johnson told Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya that Britain is “very much in support of what you are doing” during...

www.nwitimes.com

Alexander Lukashenko
Joe Biden
Boris Johnson
#Ukraine#British#Polish#Belarusians#Ukrainian#Western#Libereco#Ap
Europe
U.K.
Tokyo, JP
Europephiladelphiaherald.com

Belarus Bans Opposition Belsat News As 'Extremist'

A court in Belarus has labeled the Polish-funded Belsat television channel "extremist" amid an intensifying crackdown on media and civil society. The Interior Ministry said on July 27 that fines or jail time may be imposed on anyone sharing information from Belsat, a popular news source for Belarusians that closely follows opposition to strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
PoliticsVoice of America

Russia Blocks Website of Jailed Opposition Leader Navalny

Russian officials have blocked access to the website of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny along with dozens of other websites run by allies of him. Russian internet regulator Roskomnadzor said it blocked navalny.com along with the other sites at the request of the prosecutor general. Included in the blocked sites...
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

Biden meets Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

President Biden held a previously unannounced meeting with Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Tuesday. Driving the news: Tsikhanouskaya visited Washington, D.C. last week and met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security advisor Jake Sullivan but notably did not get a meeting with the president. What they're saying:...
Protestscommunitynewscorp.com

Trial against Kolesnikowa opposition in Belarus begins

Of the three women who became symbols of the protest movement in Belarus last year, two are now in exile. Svetlana Tichanowskaja and Veronika Zepkalo left the country under pressure from Belarusian authorities and are now in Lithuania and Poland. Maria Kolesnikova, however, resisted the kidnapping in September 2020 by tearing up her passport. She has been in detention ever since. The allegations in the process, which began on Wednesday, are heavy: it is a plot to seize power, the establishment of an extremist organization and the threat to national security. Kolesnikova and her co-accused Maxim Snak face up to twelve years in prison.
Public SafetyBloomberg

Missing Belarus Opposition Activist Found Hanged in Kyiv Park

Police in Ukraine opened a criminal probe into premeditated murder after finding Belarusian opposition activist Vitaliy Shishov hanged in a Kyiv park on Tuesday. Shishov, 26, was head of Belarusian House, a group that helped the wave of political emigres from neighboring Belarus, including many opponents of its repressive President Alexander Lukashenko.
ProtestsRebel Yell

Belarus | Trial of opposition activist Maria Kolesnikova begins

(Moscow) The trial of one of the great figures of the 2020 protest in Belarus, Maria Kolesnikova, who is accused of trying to overthrow the authoritarian regime of President Alexander Lukashenko, opened behind closed doors in Minsk on Wednesday. The hearing comes as the repression in Belarus was brought back...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: We’re ‘on your side,’ PM tells Belarus opposition leader during No10 visit

Boris Johnson has used a Downing Street meeting with Belarus’ exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to assure her that the UK government is “very much on your side” and is “committed to supporting human rights and civil society” in the eastern European nation.Ahead of the meeting, Ms Tikhanovskaya spoke to the BBC about the plight of Olympian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, saying that Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorial regime was similar to Joseph Stalin’s. She said: “You have to play for your country but when you understand that country doesn't take care about you, it's difficult.”As pro-democracy demonstrators gathered in central London, Ms...
ProtestsBBC

Belarus protests: Trial of opposition figures begins

The trial of two leading Belarusian opposition figures has begun behind closed doors at a court in Minsk. Protest organiser Maria Kolesnikova was arrested last year after she tore up her passport to resist attempts by authorities to forcibly expel her to Ukraine. She and opposition lawyer Maxim Znak have...
PoliticsBBC

Boris Johnson: Why mining gaffe will linger after Scottish visit

Boris Johnson stayed away from Scotland during the Holyrood election campaign this spring. He was the first UK prime minister not to take part in a devolved Scottish election. The Scottish Conservative Party had no problem with that - in fact some of them were relieved, delighted even. Why? Because...
ProtestsBBC

Belarus crackdown fails to crush opposition spirit

Maria Kolesnikova has spent the past 11 months in a tiny cell, only allowed out for an hour's exercise each day. But when the opposition activist appeared in court this week, she was dancing. Together with fellow activist Maxim Znak she's been declared a threat to national security and accused...
Politicswcn247.com

Moldova's parliament approves pro-EU government

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Moldova’s parliament has approved the pro-Western president’s government after her party won an early election this summer on promises to improve ties with the European union and fight corruption. Parliament approved the government nominated by President Maia Sandu with 61 votes in Moldova’s 101-seat legislature on Friday. The government will be led by new Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, an economist. The government was confirmed after the Party of Action and Solidarity, a pro-Western and center-right party founded by Sandu, won a snap election in July. The party, known as PAS, promised closer ties with the European Union instead of Russia and to clean up corruption in Moldova, a country of 3.5 million, Europe’s poorest, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine.
Politicsinews.co.uk

Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for Margaret Thatcher coal mine comments

Boris Johnson has refused to apologise after crediting Margaret Thatcher’s decision to close the coal mines with giving the UK a headstart in moving away from fossil fuels. The Prime Minister sparked a furious backlash during a visit to Scotland on Thursday when he said it was thanks to his predecessor’s decision to shut the mines in the 1980s that the country was less reliant on coal.
U.K.albuquerqueexpress.com

UK mulls sheltering Afghan journalists

London [UK], August 7 (ANI/Sputnik): UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that his country was considering sheltering the Afghan journalists who had cooperated with UK media, the Independent reported on Saturday. On Wednesday, it was reported on a joint letter of 23 UK media to the foreign secretary and the...
U.K.Shropshire Star

What the papers say – August 8

Difficulties over travel restrictions – including between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak – feature on the nation’s front pages. Continuing tensions over quarantine rules and a celebrity wedding dominate the Sunday papers. The Sunday Times leads on a refusal by universities to end online lessons, but also reports on differences...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Sunak "focused on economic recovery" amid rumours of Johnson anger

(Alliance News) - Allies of Rishi Sunak have insisted he is focused on the health of the economy in his job as chancellor following reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has considered demoting him. The Sunday Times reported that a furious Johnson suggested the move after the leak of a...

