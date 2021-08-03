Is Mr. Powell a little annoyed?
Outlook: The Friday payrolls remain the biggest stress point, with today’s durable goods and factory orders for June probably not a market-mover. The strange and persistent decline in US yields is getting very worrisome, indeed. Yesterday we got a welcome excuse—the Treasury will be issuing less (by $150 billion) than announced in May. A supply constraint is the same thing as tapering, or so some say, in the sense of cutting excess liquidity.www.fxstreet.com
