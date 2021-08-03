Local News for Tuesday, August 3rd

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On July 27th, a homeowner interrupted a man stealing tools and other items from his storage building near Leadmine Valley Rd in Bradley County, TN in the middle of the afternoon. The homeowner held the man until Bradley County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to investigate. The man was identified as Robert Pergram of Huntsville, Tn. Patrol Deputies discovered stolen items belonging to the homeowner valued at approximately $620 in the bed of a Red Ford Ranger truck driven by Pergram. The items were returned to the homeowner.