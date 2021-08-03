Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradley County, TN

Local News for Tuesday, August 3rd

mix104.info
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On July 27th, a homeowner interrupted a man stealing tools and other items from his storage building near Leadmine Valley Rd in Bradley County, TN in the middle of the afternoon. The homeowner held the man until Bradley County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to investigate. The man was identified as Robert Pergram of Huntsville, Tn. Patrol Deputies discovered stolen items belonging to the homeowner valued at approximately $620 in the bed of a Red Ford Ranger truck driven by Pergram. The items were returned to the homeowner.

mix104.info

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bradley County, TN
City
Huntsville, TN
State
Kentucky State
Cleveland, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Cleveland, TN
Bradley County, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Affordable Housing#Mymix1041 Com#Bradley County Sheriff#Red Ford Ranger#Patrol Deputies#Burglary Theft#Wrcb Channel 3#Tcap#Buildbetter#Americans#House Home#Whirlpool Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
NBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy