How to have a conversation about the COVID-19 vaccine
A health care worker at Tucson Medical Center fills a syringe with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. January 2021. Do you need help talking to friends ands family members about getting vaccinated? A graduate assistant with the University of Arizona's college of public health is holding an online chat Wednesday to help people who want to have productive conversations with others who are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.news.azpm.org
