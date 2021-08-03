Los Angeles Angels vs Texas Rangers 8/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Los Angeles Angels will play the first installment of their four-game series against the Texas Rangers in Globe Life Field, Arlington, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:05 PM (EDT). After an 8-3 defeat to the Oakland Athletics, the Los Angeles Angels are one matchup under .500 at 52-53. Los Angeles’ Reid Detmers took the mound versus Oakland and gave up six runs on six hits in 4.1 innings of work, taking the defeat. The bullpen for Los Angeles faltered as well, allowing two runs on five hits in the final 4.2 innings of the match. Los Angeles ranks 4th in the AL West at 52-54.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0