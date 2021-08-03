Los Angeles Angels vs Texas Rangers 8/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cleveland Indians (52-51) and the Toronto Blue Jays (54-49) will battle in Game 2 of a three-game series at Sahlen Field in Buffalo on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 7:07 PM ET. Cleveland just lost the three-game weekend duel against the Chicago White Sox with a 1-2 standing. The Indians split the first two installments at 4-6 on Friday and 12-11 on Saturday. However, the Tribe failed to recover a one-run deficit resulting in a 1-2 defeat in the series finale on Sunday. The Cleveland Indians faced the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game challenge and won the opening game at 5-2 on Monday. Starter Eli Morgan went 6.0 innings of work and gave up two earned runs on five hits with a walk but struck out nine Toronto batters resulting in a victory for Cleveland. Third Baseman José Ramirez made a one-run score on two base hits with two RBIs while Shortstop Amed Rosario added one run with a triple and an RBI for the Tribe in the win.