Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays 8/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Baltimore Orioles (37-66) will face the Detroit Tigers (50-57) in the final round of a four-game weekend showdown at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Baltimore took the lead in the series versus the Detroit Tigers after winning the recent two installments at 4-3 on Friday and 5-2 on Saturday. The Orioles lost Game 1 at 2-6 on Thursday but the team is leading at 2-1 and will try to complete the series victory against the Tigers in the final round on Sunday. Baltimore gained their lead in the 5th inning with one run scored and managed to score another three runs in the 6th inning heading to a 5-2 victory. The Orioles also drove 11 hits with just one error committed in triumph. Starter John Means finished 6.0 innings and earned the win in giving away only one earned run, four hits, and a walk but struck out six Detroit hitters.