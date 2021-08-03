Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays 8/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 3 days ago

The Seattle Mariners will play the second game of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Tropicana Field, FL, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). The Miami Mariners (57-50) gained six of their last 10 games and are now three matches behind Oakland for the last AL Wild Card slot. First baseman Ty France hit a three-run home run and brought in three runs to lead Seattle to an 8-2 victory on the road last night.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Rays 8 3 2021#The Seattle Mariners#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Miami Mariners#Al Wild Card#All Star#The Red Sox#The American League East#Tampa Bay#Era#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBESPN

Sources: Tampa Bay Rays finalizing deal to send Diego Castillo to Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a deal to acquire reliever Diego Castillo from the Tampa Bay Rays, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Thursday. Castillo serves as a replacement for right-handed reliever Kendall Graveman, who Seattle traded to the Houston Astros on Tuesday. The Rays, meanwhile, boast the second-best bullpen ERA in baseball.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays top Mariners 4-3 as Mike Zunino homers

Mike Zunino homered against his former team as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-3 Wednesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. Randy Arozarena added a two-run triple for the American League East-leading Rays, who avoided not only a sweep of the three-game series but also the seven-game season set against Seattle.
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Last chance to avoid Seattle sweep!

Even good teams (and I think the Rays are a good team) can match up poorly against another team. Apparently the Mariners are the 2021 Rays kryptonite. There’s still a chance to prevent a series sweep. Welcome, Dietrich Enns. The Rays have called up the 30 year old who has...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Means scheduled to start as Baltimore hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (65-44, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-69, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (6-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (5-3, 2.84 ERA, .87 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +130, Rays -150; over/under is 9...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/7/2021

Mariners at Yankees—MLB pick is Seattle Mariners +176. Starting for Seattle is Chris Flexen. The righthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past nine starts. Andrew Heaney throws for the Yankees. Heaney in his first start with his traded team allowed four earned runs with four homers in four innings. Past seven starts the lefty allowed 28 earned runs in 35 innings of work. Past ten games New York batting .207 against righthanders. In that period Mariners hitting better and their bullpen a WHIP of 1.19. Play Seattle +176.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Did the Tampa Bay Rays do enough at the MLB trade deadline?

A week ago, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the rest of the teams in Major League Baseball were making trades left-and-right to better, and sometimes worsen their ballclubs. However, I believe a fair question remains for the Rays, did they do enough?. The Tampa Bay Rays made the first big...
MLBMLB

Starlin Castro suspended 30 games

WASHINGTON -- Infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended 30 games without pay and was assessed an undisclosed fine for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday. The Nationals also announced in a statement that they will be releasing Castro...
MLBbardown.com

Angel Hernandez blows another crucial call and gets roasted by the commentators

Being an ump in the MLB is a tough ask, particularly when you’re behind home plate. With hundreds of pitches thrown every single game, often times right on the border of the strike zone, it’s improbable that you’ll get through a whole nine innings without at least one person walking away shaking their head in disagreement.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros fans blast Ramon Laureano for being a cheating hypocrite

Houston Astros fans were quick to point out the hypocrisy of Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano, who was just suspended for PEDs. Rule No. 1: People in glass houses should not throw stones. Ramon Laureano did just that by criticizing the Astros over their sign-stealing scandal while apparently taking PEDs. The...
MLBNBC Sports

Red Sox demote Martin Perez to bullpen

The Boston Red Sox are making some changes as they look to rebound from what's been a brutal stretch. Martin Perez has been moved from the starting rotation to the bullpen, manager Alex Cora told reporters on Friday. The left-hander allowed three runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings before being pulled from Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Baltimore Orioles vs Detroit Tigers 8/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Baltimore Orioles (37-66) will face the Detroit Tigers (50-57) in the final round of a four-game weekend showdown at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Baltimore took the lead in the series versus the Detroit Tigers after winning the recent two installments at 4-3 on Friday and 5-2 on Saturday. The Orioles lost Game 1 at 2-6 on Thursday but the team is leading at 2-1 and will try to complete the series victory against the Tigers in the final round on Sunday. Baltimore gained their lead in the 5th inning with one run scored and managed to score another three runs in the 6th inning heading to a 5-2 victory. The Orioles also drove 11 hits with just one error committed in triumph. Starter John Means finished 6.0 innings and earned the win in giving away only one earned run, four hits, and a walk but struck out six Detroit hitters.
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks 8/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play GAme 1 of their 4-game series installment of the season at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 9:40 PM EDT. The San Francisco Giants recently took the 3rd game against the Houston Astros capping their 3-game series at 2-1. The Giants scored 5-3in their last outing, slating them on top of the NL West at 66-39.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres 8/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies will slug out with the San Diego Padres on their 3rd game of 4 matches in this series at Petco Park in San Diego, CA on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 4:10 PM EDT. The Rockies won their 2nd game in a row over the Padres to a score of 5-3 yesterday. The Padres are 3rd at 60-46 in the NL West, and currently holding on to the second Wild Card spot.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Minnesota Twins vs Cincinnati Reds 8/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Minnesota Twins (44-62) will collide with the Cincinnati Reds (49-47) in a short two-game challenge at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Minnesota surrendered a three-game battle to the St. Louis Cardinals after splitting the first two installments but lost the series finale over the weekend. The Twins kneeled to the Cardinals in the opening round at 1-5 on Friday but bounced back after the team controlled the offense of St. Louis to just one run in an 8-1 triumph on Saturday. However, Minnesota lost their momentum after trailing a two-run lead in the 6th frame of the series finale and failed to score in the last three innings resulting in a 3-7 defeat on Sunday. Starter Michael Pineda went 4.0 innings pitched while giving away two earned runs on five base hits with one walk granted and struck out three hitters of the Cardinals in the losing effort.

Comments / 0

Community Policy