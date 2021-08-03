Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers 8/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Cancel
The Pittsburgh Pirates will play game two with the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:10 PM EDT. The Pirates are 2-3 in their last five games this season. Pittsburgh won two games in its three-game series with the Phillies. The team encountered a complete sweep in their series last week with the Brewers and the Pirates lost again against Milwaukee last Monday following a 2-6 defeat. The Pirates dropped to 40-66 in the NL Central standings and they are last in the league.

bucsdugout.com

Pirates vs. Brewers - 8/4/2021

Pittsburgh Pirates (41-66) at Milwaukee Brewers (64-44) - Wednesday, August 4, 2021 @ 2:10 p.m. Pirates: Steven Brault (season debut) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (8-3, 2.17 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to last-minute changes) Pirates. Hoy Park (RF) Rodolfo Castro (3B) Bryan Reynolds (CF) Ben Gamel (LF) John Nogowski (1B) Jacob...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Brewers LHP Eric Lauer tests positive for COVID-19

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Craig Counsell announced Wednesday. The Brewers currently have six players on the COVID-19 injury list, including left-hander Josh Hader and right-handers Hunter Strickland, Jake Cousins and Jandel Gustave. Outfielder Christian Yelich and infielder Keston Hiura are also on the list.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers: Why Milwaukee Should Not Want The Top Playoff Seed

Jul 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell (30) looks on as Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (41) is up to bat against the Chicago White Sox in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports. The Milwaukee Brewers are...
MLBheraldstandard.com

Held hitless into 7th by Houser, Pirates top Brewers in 10th

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers starter Adrian Houser was pulled with a no-hitter intact in the seventh inning, and Gregory Polanco and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to eventually beat Milwaukee 8-5 in the 10th Tuesday night. Houser left after 6 1/3 innings and 104 pitches with Milwaukee ahead 4-0. “We had...
MLBnumberfire.com

Gregory Polanco back in Pirates' lineup Thursday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Cincinnati Reds. Polanco struck out as a pinch-hitter on Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. He is back in right field on Thursday and hitting sixth. Hoy Park is shifting to second base in place of Wilmer Difo and batting leadoff again.
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Brubaker scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against Cincinnati

Pittsburgh Pirates (41-68, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (58-51, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (8-4, 2.92 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -214, Pirates +180; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/6/2021

White Sox at Cubs—MLB pick is Chicago White Sox -145. On the hill for the White Sox is Lance Lynn. The righthander in his past six starts allowed seven earned runs in 33 innings of work. Kyle Hendricks expected to start for the Cubs. Hendricks past two starts allowed six earned runs in 11 1/3rd innings. Hendricks is pitching to high contact. Cubs bullpen struggling past ten games with an ERA of 6.21 and WHIP 1.59. White Sox pen great form as in this period an ERA 2.89, WHIP 0.99 and opponents batting .184. As the Cubs closed their series with Colorado, they had lost six of eight games. Past seven games Cubs pitching allowing 6.1 runs and .311 hitting. Play White Sox -145.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

8/6 Gamethread: Giants at Brewers

After taking three of four from Arizona, the Giants move on to face a real competitor in the form of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers are sitting at first place in the NL Central race, and are matched with the Dodgers for the second best team in the National League at the moment. So this should probably be a bit more of a challenge than the Diamondbacks, (not that they didn’t make it interesting at times), and possibly a preview of important games to come.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals fans are furious at Jon Lester’s debut against the Braves

Longtime Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester made his St. Louis Cardinals debut on Tuesday night, and it didn’t go as planned to say the least. Lester had a rough first inning, as the Braves scored five runs and tabbed the 37-year-old for five hits. He had a 45.00 ERA in just one inning of work as a Cardinal, and it didn’t get much better from there.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cleveland Indians vs Chicago White Sox 8/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cleveland Indians will play the last game of their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox in Guaranteed Rate Field Chicago, IL, on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 2:10 PM (EDT). After a 6-4 defeat to Chicago in the series opener on Friday, Cleveland is now 50-50. Two of the Indians’ last three games were losses, and five of their last seven were losses. Cleveland is nine matches behind first-place Chicago in the AL Central.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago Cubs vs Washington Nationals 8/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago Cubs (51-55) will duel the Washington Nationals (48-56) in the final game of a three-game weekend series at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 1:05 PM ET. Chicago managed to bounce back and split the first two installments of a series after a 6-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. The Cubs will battle the Nationals in a rubber match on Sunday. Last time out, starter Kyle Hendricks went 7.0 innings of work with one earned run on four hits allowed while awarding one free base and struck out three batters of the Nats in the winning effort for Chicago. Catcher Wilson Contreras posted 74 hits and 37 RBIs in leading the Cubs while Right Fielder Jason Heyward and Left Fielder Ian Happ recorded a combined 98 hits and 46 RBIs this season.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Baltimore Orioles vs Detroit Tigers 8/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Baltimore Orioles (37-66) will face the Detroit Tigers (50-57) in the final round of a four-game weekend showdown at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Baltimore took the lead in the series versus the Detroit Tigers after winning the recent two installments at 4-3 on Friday and 5-2 on Saturday. The Orioles lost Game 1 at 2-6 on Thursday but the team is leading at 2-1 and will try to complete the series victory against the Tigers in the final round on Sunday. Baltimore gained their lead in the 5th inning with one run scored and managed to score another three runs in the 6th inning heading to a 5-2 victory. The Orioles also drove 11 hits with just one error committed in triumph. Starter John Means finished 6.0 innings and earned the win in giving away only one earned run, four hits, and a walk but struck out six Detroit hitters.
MLBnumberfire.com

Luis Urias not in Brewers' Friday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Urias is being replaced at third base by Eduardo Escobar against Giants starter Logan Webb. In 390 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .233 batting average with a .741 OPS, 13 home...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Kansas City Royals vs Toronto Blue Jays 8/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kansas City Royals (45-58) and the Toronto Blue Jays (53-48) will duel in the last round of a three-game weekend set at Sahlen Field in Buffalo on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 1:07 PM ET. Kansas City needs a win here after losing the first two installments of a series to the Toronto Blue Jays at 4-6 on Friday and 0-4 on Saturday. The Royals will try to bounce back and prevent a series sweep against the Blue Jays on Sunday. Kansas City ended up hitting just three shots and committed one error in a shutout loss on Saturday. Starter Mike Minor surrendered four earned runs with five hits allowed and awarded one free base while striking out six Toronto batters in pitching for 7.0 innings in the loss. Designated Hitter Ryan O’Hearn, 2nd Baseman Whit Merrifield, and 3rd Baseman Hunter Dozier drove a hit each in the loss.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Seattle Mariners vs Texas Rangers 8/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Seattle Mariners will conclude their three-game series with the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 2:35 PM EDT. In the Mariners’ previous series, the team managed to avoid a sweep against Houston by winning the first meeting. Seattle won the first game against the Rangers but they were beaten last Saturday to a score of 4-5. The Mariners are currently sitting on a 56-49 record as 3rd place in the AL West standings.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres 8/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies will slug out with the San Diego Padres on their 3rd game of 4 matches in this series at Petco Park in San Diego, CA on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 4:10 PM EDT. The Rockies won their 2nd game in a row over the Padres to a score of 5-3 yesterday. The Padres are 3rd at 60-46 in the NL West, and currently holding on to the second Wild Card spot.

