Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers 8/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Pittsburgh Pirates will play game two with the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:10 PM EDT. The Pirates are 2-3 in their last five games this season. Pittsburgh won two games in its three-game series with the Phillies. The team encountered a complete sweep in their series last week with the Brewers and the Pirates lost again against Milwaukee last Monday following a 2-6 defeat. The Pirates dropped to 40-66 in the NL Central standings and they are last in the league.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0