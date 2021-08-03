Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Easy Fixes for Dry Elbows

By Editorial Process
verywellhealth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDry skin on the elbows is a common occurrence, and along with dry skin, you can get ashy elbows. Usually, this is nothing to worry about. You can reach for your favorite product, such as a lotion, body butter, or oil, to help ease the condition. If the dryness is...

www.verywellhealth.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Skin#Skin Conditions#Skin Disease#Stressed Skin#Occlusives#Emollients
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Healthspring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, new research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers...
Public HealthNewsweek

Nightclub Manager Dies of COVID-19 After Mocking Vaccinated People

A nightclub owner has died of COVID-19 after mocking vaccinated people. David Parker worked as the manager of Club Louis—a nightclub in North Yorkshire, England—for over a decade. An opponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, he died from the disease while inside of the Darlington Memorial Hospital on Monday. Parker was...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Hair CareMic

The 4 best hair vitamins for faster hair growth

When you've tried trims, masks, or scalp-stimulating products and your hair simply doesn't seem to want to grow, the best hair vitamins for faster hair growth can help to nourish strands from the inside out. Still, it's important that you choose one that's well-suited to your needs and contains high-quality ingredients. That's why I got in touch with two experts for more guidance: Andrea Paul, M.D., a medical advisor to the brand Illuminate Labs, and Kasey Nichols, N.M.D., a licensed naturopathic doctor and medical contributor to RaveReviews.org.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger—from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight Lossredmond-reporter.com

Best Weight Loss Pills 2021: Top Fat Burner Diet Supplements

In recent years, people have become increasingly aware of their body image. While some choose to embrace it as it is, others need to change it because, at a certain point, it becomes harmful for your health. People resort to multitudes of ways to lose weight, such as low-calorie diets and exercise.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Popular Vitamin Can Cause Liver Damage, Bone Thinning, and Hair Loss

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to eat a healthy diet. Getting the right vitamins and nutrients every day can not only help you feel your best, but also help you live longer. If you’re taking supplements, though, things can get a little tricky. According to health experts, more isn’t always better when it comes to certain nutrients. In fact, taking too much vitamin A has been shown to cause a slew of health problems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy