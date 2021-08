After a national search, UND has hired Rodney Clark to be its next associate vice president for public safety and chief of police. Clark was the first of four finalist candidates to hold a public forum at UND on how they would approach the position of chief of police. At that forum, held on campus on July 19, Clark said university police officers need to act as a bridge to students, by directing them to resources such as mental health services. Problems stemming from mental health issues, Clark said, far exceed violent crimes, and officers need to be aware of where to direct students to receive assistance. Clark will begin his position on Sept. 1.