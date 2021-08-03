Cancel
Royal Caribbean Passengers Sailing to US Virgin Islands Must Be Fully Vaccinated

Cover picture for the articleOfficials from Royal Caribbean International announced that all passengers ages 12 and up scheduled to sail to the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) must be fully vaccinated. According to Travel Weekly, Royal Caribbean released a statement on Monday saying government representatives from the USVI informed them of the new COVID-19-related travel protocols, which will be implemented immediately.

Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Royal Caribbean Cruises will now allow non-vaccinated passengers after Ron DeSantis threatened to fine them

A major cruise liner will allow those in the US who have not taken the coronavirus vaccine on its ships after the governor of Florida threatened to fine companies for asking patrons to prove they have taken the shot. The Miami Herald reported that Royal Caribbean International previously planned to only allow vaccinated passengers onto its ships, but announced in a Friday press release that they were reversing course. The company said it would recommend that its passengers take the vaccine, but said it would not require it. Previously the company stated that it intended to enact vaccine protocols suggested...
Lifestylefox7austin.com

132-night, $73,499 per person cruise sells out in under 3 hours

MIAMI - Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 2024 World Cruise officially sold out within 2.5 hours when ticket sales launched this week. The price: a whopping $73,499 per guest. The booking for the 132-night cruise began at 8:30 a.m. on July 14 and sold out by 11:00 a.m., with prices ranging from $73,499 per person all the way up to $199,999 per person for a master suite.
Galveston, TXHouston Chronicle

As vaccinated Galveston cruises continue, Carnival passengers without shots face fees, restrictions

Carnival Cruise Line has announced new requirements to take effect Aug. 2 for unvaccinated passengers on its three Galveston-based cruise ships. The company released the policy changes amid ambitious plans to restart cruises by the end of the year on 15 of its 24 ships. Under CDC regulations, cruise operators have two options to resume service: ensure at least 95 percent of passengers and 98 percent of crew are vaccinated, or perform test voyages to receive permission for masked and socially distanced cruises.
Economyroyalcaribbeanblog.com

12 differences between the big and small Royal Caribbean cruise ships

What exactly is the difference between a big or small Royal Caribbean cruise ship, and what do you get or give up with either?. Royal Caribbean's fleet of 25 cruise ships means there are all sorts of sizes you can choose from, and each has its own set of advantages and drawbacks. Certainly there are plenty of differences, but the major differences are key to understanding which ship is best for you.
Public Healthcruzely.com

Fully-Vaccinated Cruise Passengers Test Positive for COVID

The most important aspect in the safe return of cruising is without a doubt the use of vaccines to protect passengers and crew. But as headlines have shown around the world, the vaccines — while undoubtedly beneficial — are not bulletproof. Case in point: Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas...
Public Healthstpetecatalyst.com

Carnival Cruise Line no longer requires Floridians to be vaccinated, but there’s a price to pay

July 15, 2021 - Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE: CCL) is now allowing unvaccinated guests on sailings but it is now requiring guests to pay $150 for covid-19 testing and pay for travel insurance. A state law that went into effect July 1 would fine companies $5,000 per instance if they require proof of vaccination. The decision follows the cruise line making its first sailings from the U.S. over the Fourth of July weekend with only vaccinated passengers from Miami on Carnival Horizon and from Galveston, Texas, on Carnival Vista. Carnival's policies are similar to what Royal Caribbean has in place for Floridians.
Boats & Watercraftscruisehive.com

Two Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Depart on Test Sailings

Royal Caribbean’s goal to get its ships operational is moving along at a brisk pace. With several ships already operational in the United States and elsewhere in the world. Two cruise ships sailed yesterday on test sailings, including the world’s largest-ever cruise ship, Symphony of the Seas sailing from Miami, and Independence of the Seas sailing from Galveston, Texas.
Travelcruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Sends Vaccine Details to Canadian Guests

Many Canadians eagerly await the day that they step on board a cruise ship once again. With a cruise ban in Canada in place until November 1 of this year, one of the options is cruising from the US or the Caribbean. However, there has been some confusion regarding the vaccine mandates and travel requirements for Canadians to the US who received mixed vaccines.
Boats & Watercraftscruiseradio.net

Bimini Island Welcomes First Carnival Cruise Ship

Carnival Cruise Line made its inaugural call today to Bimini, one of the Bahamas’ Out islands around 50 nautical miles from Miami. Carnival Horizon‘s first cruise from PortMiami this year was supposed to stop at the new cruise port on July 9. But Carnival Cruise Line canceled the Bimini call for that sailing, and the ship instead stopped at Carnival Corporation’s private island Half Moon Cay two days in a row.
Public HealthKLTV

6 people test positive for COVID-19 after Caribbean cruise

(AP) - Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the Bahamas. Royal Caribbean said Friday that four of them are adults who were all vaccinated against COVID-19, and two are minors who were not vaccinated. Of the six, only one is showing...
TravelTravelPulse

Royal Caribbean To Sail Full Lineup of Ships Next Spring

Royal Caribbean International has announced that its complete lineup of ships will be sailing by spring 2022. Spanning cruises from the Big Apple to the Down Under, the next group of returning ships and itineraries will begin to safely set sail in September with Oasis of the Seas’ first sailing from the New York area – a 7-night itinerary to the cruise line’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas.
Public Healthcruzely.com

Carnival Announces Mask Requirements and Testing for ALL Guests (Including Vaccinated)

As we have said could happen given the rise of Delta cases in the United States, cruise lines are stepping up their protocols to combat potential cases on ships. In the latest move, Carnival Cruise Line is implementing masks in “certain indoor areas” of its ships. It is also requiring all vaccinated guests to have proof of a negative virus test taken within three days of boarding.
cruiseindustrynews.com

190 Cruise Ships Will Sail in August as Industry Restart Continues

The cruise industry's accelerated restart is continuing in August as 190 cruise ships representing 65 different brands will operate with guests aboard, according to the August 2021 edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News. The 190 ships represent over 275,000 berths at full occupancy. The...
Industrycruisehive.com

First Oasis-Class Cruise Ship Completes Simulated Sailing

Royal Caribbean has completed another test cruise to test health protocols. This time, it was Allure of the Seas, one of the largest cruise ships in the world that arrived back in Florida. The ship is also the first Oasis-class to finish a test cruise, an important step forward for the ship to resume operations safely.

