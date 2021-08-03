Royal Caribbean Passengers Sailing to US Virgin Islands Must Be Fully Vaccinated
Officials from Royal Caribbean International announced that all passengers ages 12 and up scheduled to sail to the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) must be fully vaccinated. According to Travel Weekly, Royal Caribbean released a statement on Monday saying government representatives from the USVI informed them of the new COVID-19-related travel protocols, which will be implemented immediately.www.travelpulse.com
Comments / 0