Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - Was having lunch with one of my girlfriends the other day and she straight up caught me off guard. She asked me if she could DATE one of my exes??? I ain't gonna lie, I was thrown off on that one. It's a guy I dated about 3 years ago and it was a messy breakup. I told her I rather she didn't, but if she wants to go ahead. Honestly I didn't know really what to say and now I feel a little ticked off about her asking me. I don't know, how would you feel?