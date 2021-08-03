Cancel
Fayetteville, AR

Aspen Heights, Platform Ventures Open 202-Unit Student Housing Community Near University of Arkansas

By John Nelson
rebusinessonline.com
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Aspen Fayetteville, a 202-unit student housing community located less than one mile from the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville, has opened ahead of schedule. Austin, Texas-based student housing developer and owner Aspen Heights developed the property and will manage it on behalf of the owner, an entity affiliated with Platform Ventures.

