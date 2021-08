USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Thursday morning that his department would provide $67 million in loans to farmers struggling with heirs’ property issues. Heirs’ property operators are farmers who have a family tie to their land but not a legal one. For instance, if a land owner died without a will, that land would be divided up among the owner’s heirs. Once they passed on, the land would be further divided among their heirs. While property might be in a single family’s control for generations, they don’t have legal title or claim to the land. That means they cannot easily sell the land or consolidate fractured acreages.