Carroll: Sean Mannion signed to compete with Alex McGough, not Geno Smith

The Seahawks are continuing to stand behind defensive end Aldon Smith after an offseason that saw him find more off-field trouble. Smith, who has been repeatedly suspended and missed more games than he’s played during his decade-long NFL career, was arrested for battery just days after signing with the Seahawks in April. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll pledged support for Smith on Saturday, promising to “love him up as much as we can” and saying that the organization will stand by him.