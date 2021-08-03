Cancel
NFL

Carroll: Sean Mannion signed to compete with Alex McGough, not Geno Smith

By Wilson Conn
Field Gulls
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a press conference after training camp Monday, head coach Pete Carroll addressed the signing of free agent quarterback Sean Mannion. Mannion, who most recently played for the Minnesota Vikings, played for the Rams while Shane Waldron was on Los Angeles’ coaching staff. Carroll said that this experience with Waldron, as well as the workout the Seahawks held with the former Oregon State quarterback last week, were both key in the signing.

